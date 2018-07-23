Stout’s Iliopoulos competes in European Championship again
UW-Stout softball outfielder Mary Iliopoulos will participate in the U22 European Softball Championship July 23-28 in Trnava, Slovakia as a member of the Greek National team.
The team was set to open play July 23 against Turkey, followed by a contest later in the day against the host team of Slovakia. The team was set to complete pool play July 24, against Ireland and Great Britain. The Championship rounds will begin July 25.
Iliopoulos last summer played for the Greek National team at the European Championship, then completed her first year with the Blue Devils, earning All-District and All-WIAC honors. She tied the school single season batting average record, hitting at a .500 clip. Iliopoulos is a rising junior..
The time difference between Wisconsin and Slovakia is seven hours.
You can follow the games at http://competition.europeansoftball.org/2018/trnava/schedule.php.
Blue Devil volleyball team earns academic honor
The UW-Stout women’s volleyball team has earned the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award for the 2017-18 school year.
The award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale.
UW-Stout was part of a list that included 173 NCAA Division III schools to receive the AVCA honor. This was the 10th time the school has received the honor and the seventh time over the last nine years.
Team members for the 2017-18 school year included: Emily Bialka, Emili Cain, Steph Cannon, Imon Contractor, Jessica DuVal, Rayna Figueroa, Summer Garr, Carissa Hilgers, Kylie Hoff, Rachel Hughes, Tori Lammar, Sarah Larsen, Emily Makina, Alexis Munroe, Demi Ploor, Ashley Pratt, Kate Quade, Amber Ripley, Kara Simonson and Kenney Strain.
The Blue Devils open the 2018 season Aug. 31-Sept. 1 at at the Oregon Trail Classic at Pacific University and at Lewis and Clark College.
UW-Stout Sports Information Bureau
