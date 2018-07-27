Blue Devil tennis earns academic laurels
The UW-Stout tennis team had seven players named as 2017-18 Scholar-Athletes and the Blue Devil team was recognized as an All-Academic team by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
Recognized as ITA Scholar-Athletes are: Sutton Beck (Sr, Franklin), Gabe Kelch (Jr, Menomonie), Kennedy Kleist (Fr, Eau Claire), Ellen Miller (Sr, Racine), Annie Sandry (So, Clara City, Minn), Jenna Welke (Sr, Chippewa Falls) and Linsey Thisius (Jr, Wells, Minn).
In order to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status, a player must be a varsity letter winner, have a GPA of 3.5 or higher for the current academic year, and have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters.
The All-Academic Team is open to any ITA program that has a cumulative team grade point average of 3.20 or above (on a 4.00 scale). All varsity letterwinners are factored into the cumulative team grade point average for the current academic year (including fall 2017 and spring 2018). As a team, the Blue Devils earned a team GPA of 3.680.
Blue Devil track & field teams receive academic honors
The UW-Stout women’s and men’s track and field teams extended their respective academic streaks active when both teams were selected to the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic Teams. Four members of the Blue Devil men’s team and seven members of the women’s team received individual All-Academic honors..
The Blue Devil women’s team extended their streak to 11 straight years of earning the award, while the men’s program pushed their streak to six consecutive years. Teams must have a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of at 3.10 to receive the award. The women’s team cumulative GPA was 3.38, while the men’s team was 3.26.
Christian Lucchesi (Sr, Milwaukee), Walker Olson (Jr, Chetek), Noah Zastrow (Fr, Spencer) and Josh Freyholtz (Jr, Hammond) received individual academic honors, as did Stephanie Pladies (Jr, Big Bend), Kaitlin Mallek (Jr, Plover), Lydia Meier (Sr, Middleton), Heather Beecher (So, Gladwin, Mich), Jessica Petruzates (Jr, Clintonville), Raelin Sorensen (So, Balsam Lake) and Heidi Lieffort (Sr, Colfax).
