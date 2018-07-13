Stout Baseball to hold Fall Ball Prospect League
The UW-Stout Baseball team and the Eau Claire Fall Ball League look forward to hosting another Fall Ball Prospect League at Nelson Field on the UW-Stout campus.
Experience a unique opportunity this fall. Receive collegiate coaching from the UW-Stout players and coaches. Players will also get a chance to play in front of the UW-Stout coaching staff each Sunday.
Additional Information:
- High School players only
- Individual players will be divided into four teams based on ability and position.
- ROSTER SPOTS ARE NOT GUARANTEED. There will be a tryout on July 27 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Simon Parks in Eau Claire.
- Doubleheaders will be played each Sunday in August.
- Each team will consist of no more than 13 players, and if possible, no more than four pitchers will be on each team to allow for consistent mound work for those players who list pitcher as their primary position.
- Games will be two hours in length — or seven innings — and pitchers will not throw more than 75 pitches in any game. Each player on the roster will be in the batting order and any player not on the field defensively in an inning will be immediately reinserted the next inning of play.
- All games will be played at Nelson Field on the UW-Stout campus.
- Weekly practices will be held each week at Mt. Simon Parks in Eau Claire held by UW-Stout coaches and players
Important Dates:
- Registration Close Date: July 25
- Tryout Date: July 27 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Simon Parks in Eau Claire
- Rosters Posted: July 30
- Opening Day: August 5
- League Game Dates: August 5, 12, 19 and 26
Blue Devils earn WGCA All-Scholar Team GPA honors
The UW-Stout women’s golf team was recognized as an All-Scholar team by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA).
With a combined team grade point average for the 2017-18 school, the Blue Devils posted a 3.507 and ranked 20th among all NCAA Division III women’s teams.
The 2017-18 team was made up of: Marie Allo (Jr, Newington, Conn), Hannah Baker (Jr, Somerset), Alyssa Bee (Fr, Eau Claire), Alexa Filipiak (So, Elk River, Minn), Jordyn Fitzgerald (So, Marshfield), Rachel Hernandez (Sr, Madison), Katie Kiraly (Fr, Stanley), Trystin Kluess (So, Greenleaf), Madison McCambridge (So, Boulder, Colo), Abbey Schrader (Sr, Cambridge), and Haley Seifert (Sr, Ladysmith).
Earlier this month, Hernandez, Allo and Filpiak were honored as WGCA All-American Scholars.
