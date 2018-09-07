UW-Stout’s Bella Pedlar put the Blue Devils on the board first with a goal on a free kick in the 10th minute of the contest, but Saint Mary’s University scored two goals in the second half to take a 2-1 win Wednesday.
The Cardinals’ Kassie Arriaga scored on a penalty kick in the 53rd minute and Maura Michener got the game winner in the 61st minute.
Saint Mary’s (3-0-0) outshot the Blue Devils (1-2-0), 18-6, and put sevens shots on goal to Stout’s three.
The Blue Devils did what two previous teams could not do, and that was score on Saint Mary’s. The Blue Devil defense also held the Cardinals well under their two-game season average. The Cardinals had notched 4-0 and 7-0 wins in their previous two outings.
The Blue Devils’ Claudia Anderson recorded five saves, while the Cardinals’ Gabrielle Pedersen had two saves.
For Pedlar, it was her second goal of the season, and both goals had come on set plays. Pedlar scored on a penalty kick in the season opening game last week and tonight she scored on a free kick. The two goals this season has already matched Pedlar’s career total, bringing her career goals to four.
The game was originally scheduled for Menomonie, but was moved to Winona due field conditions at Nelson Field.
Stout returns home to host UW-Superior, Saturday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m., then turn around the next day and travel to Carleton College. Stout hosts Bethel University, Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.
