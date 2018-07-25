UW-Stout’s Laura (Verdegan) Knudsen earned 10 individual conference track and field titles, collected 12 All-America honors, one national title and held nine school records and two conference records. Verdegan-Knudsen will be inducted into the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Hall of Fame, Saturday, July 28 at UW-Eau Claire.
She will be joined by fellow Blue Devils Mel Coleman, a men’s basketball All-American, and Dwight Chinnock, a Stout administrator who also served as the secretary to the predecessor of the WIAC.
Verdegan-Knudsen was a member of UW-Stout’s women’s track & field team from 2001-05, women’s basketball team from 2001-04 and served as the Blue Devils men’s and women’s track & field head coach from 2009-13.
In track and field, she collected 12 All-America honors, one national title, 10 conference individual championships and held nine school records and two conference records. In 2004, Knudsen won the NCAA Division III indoor title in the triple jump. In 2005, she was the USTCA NCAA Division III Female Athlete of the Year.
Knudsen earned All-America honors in the long jump, triple jump, high jump and heptathlon. She earned conference titles in the long jump, triple jump, high jump, and 400-hurdles. As track and field head coach, she directed the men’s team to a third-place national finish outdoors and fourth-place finish indoors.
On the basketball court, Knudsen earned all-conference first team recognition in 2004 and 2005, and was a three-time all-defensive team honoree. Knudsen finished her basketball career with 991 career points and 604 rebounds.
Knudsen earned the WIAC Judy Kruckmann Scholar-Athlete Award for indoor and outdoor track, as well as women’s basketball. She was a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American. In 2012, she was selected to the WIAC Women’s Track & Field All-Time Team in conjunction with the conference’s Centennial Celebration. Knudsen was inducted into the UW-Stout Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.
The 27-member class for 2018 will be inducted at the WIAC Hall of Fame Banquet to be held on July 28, 2018, at UW-Eau Claire.
A cocktail hour will begin at 4 p.m., followed by a dinner buffet at 5 p.m. and the induction program at 6 p.m.
Tickets for this event are limited and must be purchased in advance. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Tickets are available for $30.00 directly from the UW-Eau Claire ticket office via phone (715-836-4636), or online at https://uwec.ticketforce.com/orderticketsarea.asp?p=904&a=1. If you experience any difficulties in purchasing your tickets online, please call the ticket office at UW-Eau Claire for assistance.
Full-table reservations (8 seats) are also available. However, if you are looking to reserve a table(s) of eight, please let the ticket office know at the time you place your ticket order. The WIAC established a Hall of Fame to coincide with the conference’s celebration of its 100th anniversary, which took place during the 2012-13 academic year.
Please join us in celebrating the induction of the 2018 Hall of Fame Class in a manner befitting the most accomplished Division III conference in NCAA history. Interested individuals are also encouraged to access more information and regular updates regarding the WIAC and, more specifically, the 2018 WIAC Hall of Fame Class via the WIAC website at www.wiacsports.com.
In announcing the 2018 class, Karner noted once again how difficult the selection process is given the 105-year history and incomparable success of the conference.
“Quite frankly, there are dozens, if not hundreds, more individuals deserving of this honor. Therefore, it remains our intention to continue to induct future Hall of Fame classes every three years with the ultimate goal of recognizing those student-athletes, coaches, administrators, officials and others whose contributions and achievements have established and solidified the WIAC’s status as the most accomplished Division III conference in NCAA history,” said Karner.
Former coach and athletic director Ray Johnson, coach and athletic director Max Sparger, women’s basketball player Julie Maki and track and field standout Terry Anders were inducted into the inaugural WIAC Hall of Fame in 2012. Wrestler John Peterson, swimmer Wendy Heineke and men’s basketball coach Dwain Mintz were selected for the 2015 WIAC Hall of Fame.
