University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, the defending regular-season and tournament champion, has been selected to secure the 2018 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) women’s soccer title based on a preseason poll conducted by league’s head coaches and sports information directors.
The Eagles, who enter the season ranked ninth in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III Preseason Poll, made their second NCAA Division III Championship appearance last year – advancing to the Elite Eight. UW-La Crosse established a program record with 20 wins, along with a 16-match unbeaten streak.
Ten starters from the 2017 campaign are back, including the reigning WIAC Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year in senior midfielder Margaret Harings and senior midfielder Maya Schmitt, respectively. Harings posted 10 goals and nine assists for 29 points, while Schmitt spearheaded a defense that accumulated a conference-best 14 shutouts. Sophomore forward Kaitlyn Villars led the team with 13 goals and 33 points, while adding seven assists. Sophomore goalkeeper Lily Brock had a league-leading 0.59 goals-against-average, yielding just 10 goals. Head coach Jason Murphy is eight victories from reaching 100 in his career.
UW-La Crosse is followed in the conference predictions by: UW-Whitewater; UW-Oshkosh; UW-Stout; UW-Eau Claire; UW-Stevens Point; UW-River Falls; and UW-Platteville.
UW-Whitewater owns six regular-season titles – all within the last eight years – and the 2017 squad reached double-digits in victories for the 11th straight season and earned a spot in the NCAA Division III Championship for the seventh straight year. Sophomore forward Anna Boyd finished third in the conference with 11 goals and 27 points, while adding five assists. Senior Payton DeLuga had one goal and one assist, while senior midfielder Mackenzie Serbousek had three goals and one assist for seven points. Junior goalkeeper Sara Klimisch placed second in the conference with a 0.83 goals-against-average.
UW-Oshkosh has posted at least three WIAC wins nine consecutive seasons and reached the semifinals of the WIAC Tournament five straight years. Sophomore midfielder Addie Schmitz recorded two goals and four assists for eight points a season ago, while senior midfielder Alexis Brewer and junior midfielder Maddie Morris each added nine points – the second-highest total on the team.
UW-Stout’s 15 wins the last two years is the best two-year stretch for the program since 17 victories from 2011-12. In 2017, senior forward Sydney Kasper was second on the squad with six goals, five assists and 17 points. Junior defender Sarah Dickman contributed three goals, while junior midfielder Hannah Kirchner added one goal and three assists for five points.
UW-Eau Claire junior midfielder Emily Sullivan led the 2017 squad with five goals and 10 points, while senior midfielder Monica Zellner was second with four goals and nine points. Senior defender Hannah Jacobson contributed one goal and two assists for four points. Head coach Sean Yengo is the winningest active coach in the WIAC with 247 victories.
UW-Stevens Point’s nine wins a year ago were the most since 13 victories in 2012. The Pointers return 12 of 14 individuals that recorded at least one point in 2017. Sophomore forward Francesca Hamilton led the team with nine goals and 21 points, while junior forward Maddy Hardyman was second with seven goals and 18 points. Sophomore midfielder Gracie Wendels finished third with five goals and 14 points.
UW-River Falls returns junior forward Maggie Koehler, who was third on the team with four goals and 10 points a season ago. Senior midfielder Erika Lagoon and junior midfielder Mariah Troje each started 19 matches with Troje compiling three goals, four assists and 10 points.
UW-Platteville won four consecutive matches last season for the first time since the 2010 campaign. Sophomore forward Amber Lueder is back after finishing second on the squad with four goals and nine points in 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.