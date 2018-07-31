The Dunn County News is seeking a volunteer correspondent to write the Menomonie Mustang varsity football away games this 2018 season.
This person is ideally someone who travels with the team to every game, loves the game of football and has an interest in journalism.
This person can be a student, a parent, a teacher, an administrator or a community member who is a fan of Mustang football. This could also be a great opportunity for one to expand their portfolio.
This person would be responsible for writing up and submitting articles — written in an non-biased fashion — as soon as possible following the end of the game. Feel free to reference our previous corespondent’s articles by searching “Jim Gorecki” in the search bar at https://chippewa.com/dunnconnect/.
If you have any questions or are interested, please contact Laura Giammattei at laura.giammattei@lee.net by July 31 or Barbara Lyon at editor@dunnconnect.com after July 31.
