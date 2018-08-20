The Colfax football team defeated the Whitehall Norse not in Valhalla, but on the football field. With a 42-19 win under their belts, the Vikings look to future battles.
While not unheard of, but somewhat surprising for high school teams, both Colfax and Whitehall focused quite a bit on their passing game and both teams had over 200 passing yards. Colfax also had over 700 rushing yards.
Colfax coach Matt DeMoe believes that this ability to pass as well as run the ball was important to the Vikings success.
"Our success started when we were able to develop our running game. Therefore, we were able to settle into and our pass game opened up," said DeMoe.
Another important aspect of the Vikings success was their ability to recover fumbles from either side. The Vikings recovered three fumbles before the first half. "We work of tackling every day in practice and our goal is to have our head up, and face mask on the ball every tackle," said DeMoe.
The Vikings struggled after their first game last year, but this year is different.
"We have a great group of kids this year. They work very hard and they are playing for each other. We are definitely a united team," said DeMoe.
The Vikings take on the Eleva-Strum Cardinals at home this Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.