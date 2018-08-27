The Colfax Vikings finished fourth out of 40 teams this past weekend against teams of all divisions at the UW-Stout Sprawl.
On Friday, Colfax went undefeated in their pool, defeating Ellsworth (25-20, 25-17), Chippewa Falls (16-25, 25-16, 15-9), Prairie Farm (18-25, 25-8, 15-12), and Oshkosh Lourdes (25-17, 25-23).
Colfax started Saturday morning off with a three-set win against Hudson, defeating them 20-25, 25-14, and 19-17. The Hudson win put Colfax in the top four bracket where they met up with Division 4 state champion Clayton.
“We started out slow after a two-match break and couldn’t seem to generate the same energy and composure we had earlier and dropped a quick set 11-25. We had more offensive opportunities in the second set, but still found ourselves behind 21-25,” said Colfax volleyball coach Pam Meredith.
The Colfax Vikings finished the two-day tournament by going up against Eau Claire North for third and fourth place.
“Like the Clayton match, we quickly dropped set one 13-25, but put forth a better effort set two before losing 21-25,” said Meredith.
Jozie Buchanan led the Vikings in kills (39) and aces (16) as well as tied for assists with Taylor Irwin at 49 each.
Other kill leaders were Rachel Scharlau with 34 and Kameri Meredith with 31.
Alyssa Dachel led the defensive charge with 56 digs, followed closely by Kameri with 54.
Sam Pretasky finished the weekend with ten block kills.
“We played extremely well most of the weekend and excited about the potential this team has as the season progresses. The challenge will be to continue to have a growth mindset so we can be more disciplined physically and mentally,” said Meredith.
Colfax returns to their home court to face Bloomer on August 28.
