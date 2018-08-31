The Colfax girls volleyball team took the first set against Bloomer on Tuesday before falling in three sets (25-15, 21-25, 19-25, 18-25).

“We served tough, passed on a dime, ran some great offensive routes and put up some solid blocks. Unfortunately, we couldn’t seem to carry the momentum into the next three sets, although the scores were extremely close,” Colfax volleyball coach Pam Meredith said.

The Colfax strength has lied in maintaining their composure when being down a few points, just as they did at the previous week’s UW-Stout Sprawl.

“A few loose balls here and there got away from us but overall I was impressed with our blocking and defense. When we minimize our offensive errors I think we will see the results we want,” Meredith said.

Their next game is at Somerset on Sept. 6.

