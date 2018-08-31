The Colfax girls volleyball team took the first set against Bloomer on Tuesday before falling in three sets (25-15, 21-25, 19-25, 18-25).
“We served tough, passed on a dime, ran some great offensive routes and put up some solid blocks. Unfortunately, we couldn’t seem to carry the momentum into the next three sets, although the scores were extremely close,” Colfax volleyball coach Pam Meredith said.
The Colfax strength has lied in maintaining their composure when being down a few points, just as they did at the previous week’s UW-Stout Sprawl.
“A few loose balls here and there got away from us but overall I was impressed with our blocking and defense. When we minimize our offensive errors I think we will see the results we want,” Meredith said.
Their next game is at Somerset on Sept. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.