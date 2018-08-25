This winter, Boyceville's Brock Schlough will battle to defend his state wrestling title for the fourth year in a row.
Last season, Brock defeated Cadott's Brady Spaeth in a wild reverse take down in February at the Kohl Center in Madison to earn his third consecutive state title, something that had not been done by a Bulldog in Boyceville High School history.
According to head wrestling coach Jamie Olson, Boyceville has had just two two-time state champions — Chris Wisemiller and Garrett Joles.
"Having a three timer in our program really is something special," Olson said. "Brock has been a great role model for our youth, someone they can look up to. He's definitely brought our program to another level and it gives others a chance to watch and learn from one of the best in the state."
Special relationship
Brock was introduced to the sport of wrestling in kindergarten by his uncle, who had also been a wrestler. Brock said both his uncle and dad wrestled as kids, mainly to get out of doing chores. But for Brock, it was clear early on that he would have a special and unique relationship with the mat.
By the time Brock competed at the state level as a freshman, he already had a plethora of experience competing in tournaments. He came in second place during his first tournament as a kindergartner and from there, won several state championships at the middle school level.
So, as a freshman, one would assume Brock would feel tremendous amounts of pressure to do well and continue coming away with state victories. However, Brock said he didn't feel much pressure at all.
"I just went in and treated it like any other tournament," he remarked. "I expected myself to go out there and at least place. Not a lot of people thought I would win it. I just went out there and wrestled and tried to prove them wrong."
Prove them wrong, he did. Not only did he win a state title that year, he defended his title twice more — and will aim to do so once more and be the first ever four-time champion at Boyceville High School.
Power, balance, agility
So, what sets Brock apart from other athletes at his level? Brock says it's his willingness to embrace the pain deep into a match.
"I kinda like that feeling of when it gets down to the third period and you're kinda hurting. I like that feeling, where other people kinda feel uncomfortable. I've been there enough times that I feel pretty comfortable."
Coach Olson said Brock's combination of speed power, athletic balance and agility is what sets him apart from other wrestlers.
"Brock is dangerous in all positions," Olson said. "He has worked hard to maximize those talents in the weight room and wrestling room. What stands out when looking back at his freshman year to now is how mature and how physically and mentally tough he has become."
Brock's plan of attack this upcoming season is to just focus on what he has been doing the past three years, continue getting better every day and try not to bring himself down.
With the summer winding down, Brock will soon turn his focus back to keeping his grades up. As a 3.8 GPA student and National Honors Society member, he proves he not only excels in the wrestling room but in the classroom as well.
With regard to post-high school plans, Brock says things are up in the air.
"There's so many options, it's kinda hard to decide that now," he said. "I'm not really even sure if I want to wrestle after high school."
Regardless of where life will take Brock after he graduates next spring, his sights are set on his final high school wrestling season and coming away with a fourth consecutive state title.
