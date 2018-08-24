Going into week two, the Menomonie football team improved their mental game and defeated Holmen 19-7 on Thursday to close the nonconference portion of its schedule.
Holmen started off with a 29-yard scoring run in the first quarter, but Menomonie was able to hold them back for the rest of the game.
Quarterback Jake Ebert continued to make excellent passes to Sam Zbornik, who scored a 55-yard touchdown just over a minute after Holmen scored.
Menomonie continued to dominate with two more touchdowns in the second quarter.
"I was really pleased with how physical we were against a team that ran the ball 345 yards last week. Offensively, we eliminated a lot of the mistakes we made last week. We still made mistakes but they were more physical mistakes," said Menomonie football coach Joseph LaBuda.
Menomonie is still a young team, but the improvements that they have made between week one and week two were great and the improvements since their four-way scrimmage were even greater.
"Every good team make a big jump up from week one to week two and week two to week three. That’s when you see the greatest improvement," said LaBuda.
Zbornik finished with 116 yards receiving on five catches and three touchdowns. Logan Sorenson added 68 receiving yards on four receptions in the victory for the Mustangs.
Menomonie will test their mettle in the third week against their rival team at Chippewa Falls. It will be a difficult game since the Chippewa Falls Cardinals have ten offensive starters and eight defensive starters, all of great ability.
Watch for a preview of the upcoming game in Wednesday's paper.
