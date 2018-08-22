The Menomonie football team made their strength known by defeating the Lake Mills L-Cats in a 33-7 win last Thursday in Menomonie.
Menomonie was able to get their first touchdown at the end of the first quarter and proceeded to up their game in the second and third quarters with two more each quarter.
While the Mustangs showed little sign of faltering against the L-Cats, they did receive multiple penalties for either false starts or being off-sides.
Coach Joseph LaBuda attributes these mistakes to a need to improve his team’s mental game and awareness.
“We played like a young football team. We had way too many mental mistakes and we will need to really work hard on improving our focus. There were some bright spots, our coverage by our defensive backs was pretty good, and we were able to get pressure on the quarterback. Offensively we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot due to an extreme amount of mental errors. Our focus has to improve if we expect to be competitive in the Big Rivers Conference,” said LaBuda.
Even with mental mistakes across the board, LaBuda was impressed with the Mustangs special teams.
“The one area I was really pleased with was our special teams, we had great coverage on our kickoffs, executed a fake perfectly and just did a nice job on special teams,” said LaBuda.
This week the Mustangs will face-off against the Holmen Vikings.
Holmen Preview
Last year, the Holmen Vikings won the Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) and defeated Marshfield in the second round of the playoffs. They later lost to Menomonie in the playoffs.
Holmen has several key starters returning and were predicted to win the Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) by the conference coaches. Holmen lost 38-24 to a veteran Chippewa Falls Cardinals team in week one. Despite Holmen rushing for 345 yards, they committed three costly errors and two bad punt snaps that led to Cardinals touchdowns. A fumbled option pitch was also picked up by the Cardinals and returned for a touchdown.
Tatum Grass (#11, 6’4”, 220 lbs) is considered one of the best defensive ends in the state and overall one of the best players in the state. Plays both defensive end and tight end and is a threat as a receiver and as a dominate blocker.
(Game preview provided by coach Joe LaBuda)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.