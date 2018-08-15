Menomonie’s home opener sees the Mustangs face off for the first time against the Lake Mills L-Cats. Kick-off is 7 p.m. Thursday at Don & Nona Williams Stadium — with brand new turf replaced last week by University of Wisconsin-Stout.
“We have really had to travel a long way for our opening game in recent years, so it was really nice when they agreed to travel the four hours up north to play us,” Mustangs’ Coach Joe La Buda said. “It is a good game for us as we will see the ball in the air a ton as they have had one of the most prolific passing games in the state the last few years — and that will really help develop our defensive backs. Last year their quarterback threw 36TDs, so they obviously know the passing game.”
With head coach Dan Ferkovich at the helm, Lake Mills is part of the Capital North Conference. According to MHS Coach Joe LaBuda, depending on how the playoffs fall, Lake Mills is either one of the smaller D-3 schools or largest D-4 schools in the play-offs.
Key losses
Three-year starter and All State quarterback Ben Dunkleberger threw for 36 touchdowns and ran for 23 TDs. As the state’s leading receiver, Haden Iverson caught a record 27 touchdowns.
In 2017, the L-Cats finished 10-2 and advanced to the third round of the playoffs for the second consecutive year, where they were defeated by the eventual 2017 state champion Lodi. Both losses on the season came at the hands of Lodi.
2018 outlook
The Lake Mills returns 17 letterman and seven starters on both offense and defense. The L-Cats return four of their five leading receivers who are all over 6’ tall. They also return three of their five starting O-Linemen from last season. On defense, they return three of their four linebackers as well as three of their four defensive backs. Up front, they return two defensive lineman.
Key players to watch
#75 Harley Jones 6’2” 250 — a two-way All Conference selection at both offensive and defensive line and considered one of the top lineman in southern Wisconsin.
#24 Matt Johnson 6’1” 170 — All Conference and Lake Mills’ second leading receiver from last year.
#2 Luke Pierce- 5’10” 175 — Returning starting at running back who was second leading rusher behind Dunkleberger.
#56 Cooper Buchholtz- 5’10” 210 — Second team All Conference linebacker.
#4 Jacob Toepfer- 6’0” 160 — defensive back/quarterrback second team All Conference defensive back.
#5 Adam Mitchell -5’8” 170 — Honorable Mention All Conference kicker
Little Punters Night
The 100 K-3 Little Punter’s program participants will be performing at half time on Thursday night.
