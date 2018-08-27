Menomonie is set to play against Chippewa Falls at UW-Stout's Williams Stadium this Friday. This is the first conference game of the 2018 season for both teams. Both Chippewa Falls and Menomonie currently have a 2-0 record.
“This is a big rivalry game and we are not use to playing this game so early in the season. Chippewa is a very experienced team with 18 returning starters and that is going to really be tough for us to contend with as young as we are. We are just going to have to come out and play hard and compete as the Cardinals have really looked good in the early going," said Menomonie high school football coach Joseph LaBuda.
The Chippewa Falls Cardinals defeated Holmen 38-24 in week one, and defeated Medford 35-8 in week two.
Chippewa Falls was one of the teams tabbed in the Big Rivers Conference (BRC) coaches poll to contend for the conference title. The Cardinals are a veteran team that returns ten starters on offense and eight starters on defense. The Cardinals have two of the fastest backs in the conference in Matt Pomietlo and Tyler Bohland (who combined to run for more than 300 yards against Medford) and the top defensive player in the BRC in defensive lineman Rico DeLeon. Expectations are very high this year for the Cardinals.
The Cardinals have a number of other players to watch for on Friday's game.
Matt Pomietlo (No. 5) is a running back who rushed for 184 yards last week and has already scored six rushing touchdowns in just two games. Tyler Bohland (No. 22) is another running back who rushed for 144 yards last week.
Defensive lineman Ricco DeLeon (No. 8) is rated as one of the top defensive players in the state. Returning All-Conference & All-Region player.
Quarterback Nolan Hutzler (No. 1) returns for his third year as the starting quarterback for the Cardinals. In just two games he has already thrown for 297 yards and three touchdowns.
JD Czech (No. 15) returns as the leading receiver from 2017 for the Cardinals as well as being a solid blocking tight end and aggressive defensive lineman.
(Game preview provided by coach Joe LaBuda)
