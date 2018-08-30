MENOMONIE TO PLAY CHI-HI AT 5PM 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email CONTRIBUTED Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Due to expected severe weather for the Menomonie area on Friday, the Menomonie High School football game against Chi-Hi has been moved up to 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Football Sport Game Weather Menomonie High School Hi Chi × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Cadott man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal crash in May Reinhold 'Reiny' Ponick Meet a Bulldog: Three-time State Champion Brock Schlough Joyce Welch Philip Lawrence Arneson promotion ENTER THE 2017 MARCH FEVER CHALLENGE! Enter the 2017 March Fever Challenge! promotionspotlight Compete for $1 million in our March Fever Basketball Contest! And even if your bracket gets busted, you can start over in the round of 16, and in the round of 4!
