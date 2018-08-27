The Menomonie girls volleyball team finished with a 3-4 record at the UW-Stout volleyball SPRAWL event on Aug. 24 and 25.
Menomonie ended Aug. 24 with a 2-2 record having beaten McDonell and Somerset, but losing to Luck and Oshkosh West.
Menomonie struggled against McDonell at a scrimmage the week prior, but learned enough from their previous match to win. Menomonie also struggled against Somerset’s scrappy team, but were able to claim the win.
The second day of the SPRAWL, Menomonie won against Athens, but lost to Colby and New Richmond. Menomonie ended with an overall 3-4 record.
“We were able to exploit the Athens defense and be smart with hitting our spots on offense and keeping Athens out-of-system. Our passing was getting better, thus allowing us to utilize all our hitters more effectively,” said Menomonie volleyball coach Corey Davis.
“Looking back, the tournament could have been very different. If we’d won the very close match against Luck, we’d have gone to the Silver Bracket. If we won the third sets of all our matches, we’d have gone 6-1, so there are some positives. One thing we need to do is to finish matches when we get to a final set. Hopefully the experience we gained this weekend will help us now that we begin our dual matches this week,” Davis said.
Menomonie plays next at Baldwin-Woodville on Aug. 28 and against Eau Claire Memorial on Aug. 30.
