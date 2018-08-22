The Boyceville High School basketball program will be receiving a complete overhaul this 2018-19 season courtesy of its new varsity head coach, Austin Donahue.
Donahue, a Clayton native who now lives in Menomonie, joins the Boyceville athletics staff with extended experience in the game of basketball. He has coached an Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) all-star traveling team for the past two years as well as teams at the middle school level in Menomonie and volunteering at the varsity level at Menomonie High School. He also runs Apex Basketball Academy, a training and skills building organization that serves players in western Wisconsin.
Donahue has dedicated himself to sharing his knowledge of basketball and has already made an impact on hundreds of young, aspiring players all over the area — and he just turned 24. This makes him the second youngest basketball coach in Wisconsin, just behind A.J. Alexander, a 23-year-old coach at Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay.
Perhaps his age is fitting given the fact that the Boyceville varsity team just graduated five starting seniors this past spring and returns a roster of young, inexperienced players who have not seen much — if any — floor time.
Igniting excitement
Donahue is well aware that a great challenge lies ahead of him. And he is fully committed to embracing that challenge. He is excited for the upcoming season and setting up a positive future for Boyceville basketball.
“I want to change the culture of Boyceville basketball,” Donahue said. “The last few years they’ve been down, there’s been some issues on and off the floor. ... I’m not sure how excited the community is about basketball, but I want to make them excited.”
Already having experience with players between the ages of nine or 10 through college age, Donahue has plans to incorporate and grow a stronger youth basketball program, including clinics, camps and possibly a hoops club.
“Long term, successful programs have kids playing from the very beginning,” Donahue noted. “Establishing fundamentals and feeling if they love the game and if they do, bring them up ... and keep throwing new challenges at them.”
Measuring success
Along with changing the culture and establishing a stronger youth program, one other key goal for Donahue is seeing improvement in his players.
“I think success is measured by wins, but I think that if I see improvement out of each and every kid, it’s going to be a win overall as a team,” he said.
Donahue currently anticipates that around 10 to 12 players will be on the varsity roster, with eight or nine of them consistently seeing floor time. While he knows he’s working with a younger and more inexperienced team, he feels the work they’ve done over the summer in open gym sessions will make a tremendous difference heading into the season.
“I think we’ve done a lot this summer,” he remarked. “I think we’re going to be very well prepared for our opponents and we’re going to play hard, and if we do those things I think we can compete in a lot of games. It’s going to be a smaller group, but we’re going to be well conditioned ... we’re going to need to be.”
From athlete to coach
Just a few short years ago, Donahue was playing varsity basketball at Clayton High School. He was a four-year varsity starter and a two-time first team all-conference selection. The summer before his senior year, Donahue played on an AAU team where his college recruitment began to pick up speed, gaining serious interest from Division I and Division II schools.
Unfortunately, a few games into his senior season, Donahue suffered tendon and ligament injuries to his foot and ankle, forcing him to sit out for over half the season. Although he returned to the court late in the season and helped the team reach the sectional final, he said he was never the same.
“I was always getting ice bath treatments and heat treatments and went to physical therapy all the time. ... I just lost all my athleticism which was just so frustrating.”
Donahue ended up committing to St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minn., but after a semester, it was apparent his injuries would not allow him to maintain the level of play required by the program there. He transferred to UW-Stout where he attempted to play again, but just could not stay healthy. It was not long after that Donahue decided he would give coaching a shot.
He began by volunteering at youth camps, finding out he enjoyed it and wanted to do more. Donahue started hosting both small group and private training lessons, where there were significant improvements with the players he was training.
One day, a parent approached Donahue and suggested he trained on a larger volume scale. And so, at age 22, Donahue created the Apex Basketball Academy.
“It’s just something I wanted to do because when I grew up in this area, we didn’t really have anything like that around here,” he said. “I saw this as an opportunity for kids around here to come and get better on their own time. If they wanted to work hard and improve, the opportunity was there for them.”
Donahue said one of the most rewarding things about coaching so far has been the relationships he has formed with the players he has worked with and watching them grow as players and individuals.
“I feel like my age really allows them to become more comfortable with me,” Donahue said. “If you’re close with your players and they feel comfortable talking to you, I think that’s huge and will transition to the game.”
Donahue said that player-coach bond could have been one aspect that was missing from the Boyceville team in previous years.
“This program is going to be completely different from the ground up,” he said. “I want these kids to be excited, I want them to have fun, I want them to be proud of playing basketball for Boyceville.”
