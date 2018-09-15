The Colfax cross country team ran their best meet of their year at the 54th annual Rice Lake Invitational on Sept. 11. The varsity boys placed ninth out of 16 in their division and 21st out of 28 overall. The varsity girls placed third out of 13 in their division and 12th out of 26 overall.
The varsity boys were missing top runner Luke Heidorn, but Trevor Rothbauer and Sawyer Best ran a great race. They may have started a touch fast but they managed anyways. Rothbauer, Best, and Noah Heidorn finished 27th, 28th, and 29th place, respectively.
Noah Heidorn and Dennis Sonnentag were also strong, but Colfax missed having Heidorn in their top spot.
“Right now the boys have no margin for error. Everybody must be there and run well. We have two freshmen in the sixth and seventh spots who will be good down the road but must get stronger and gain more experience,” said Colfax cross country coach Joe Doucette.
The varsity girls had by far their best race of the year, finishing third out of the small divisions. They were able to beat a few teams that had beaten them earlier in the year.
Erica Kallstrom in sixth and freshmen Jasmine Best in eighth were medal winners.
“Best who was awesome in middle school had her best race of the season she beat a lot of kids who had beaten her earlier. Another big key was the improvement of everyone else Hailey, Jilly and Juelia showed big improvement and Emilee and Jenna were solid also,” said Doucette.
“We were very happy to see improvement we had saw good things in practice but had not seen that in meets. We think we are starting to see us race better. The Dunn St. Croix is very strong in cross country right now that was the first time we got to see Elk Mound and they are very good. All we can do is continue to work hard and try to keep improving,” said Doucette.
Another highlight was eighth grader Molly Heidorn winning her fourth straight race and Jaycey Bowe with her fourth straight top three.
The Colfax cross country team doesn’t run again until their race at Chippewa Falls on Sept. 27.
