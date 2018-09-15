Menomonie raced against 28 other schools at Rice Lake on Sept. 11. The varsity boys placed eighth out of 29 school and the varsity girls placed third out of 26 schools. Overall, Menomonie’s runners ran a great race, but not without some struggle.
“The combination of warmer than what we’ve been running in temperatures along with a stiff wind made for difficult conditions. We are also dealing with an illness going through the team. All of those factors combined for a tough day as a team,” said Menomonie cross country coach Adam Topper.
Patrick Schwartz topped Menomonie’s varsity boys in ninth place with a time of 17:55.9.
“Patrick Schwartz ran a really nice race. The finish time isn’t really all that reflective of that, but I thought his effort and strategy were solid as they have been all season. He is making gains on some different levels right now that will pay dividends when we get to championship season,” said Topper.
Morgan Selchow followed up Schwartz in 23rd place with a time of 18:44.8.
“Morgan Selchow once again impressed me with his determination. He had a different tactic to try in this race and it provided him with some good feedback moving forward. We would really like to see him jump the gap and close in on Patrick and Jack Leipnitz as the season wears on,” said Topper.
As a newer varsity runner, Shawn Halverson has been improving throughout the season. He placed 87th with a time of 20:22.8.
“Shawn Halverson had another nice effort. He is establishing himself as a varsity runner and now we need to see continued improvement out of him to lower our team score,” said Topper.
“The guys probably could have pressed a little harder, but may have set themselves back more than it would have been worth. This is mid-season racing. Legs are tired, weather is unpredictable, and we just need to learn lessons in each race. I thought we came away from Rice Lake with some good lessons learned and now we will move forward,” said Topper.
The varsity girls team had another phenomenal race with their third place finish at 110 points, just one point behind Osceola. Hudson led the race with 69 points.
Paige Anderson and Kaylynn Imsande ran together for much of the race and finished in sixth and seventh place. Anderson had a time of 20:42.4 and Imsande had a time of 20:44.3.
Menomonie races next at the Hudson Invitational on Sept. 18.
