The Boyceville high school cross country team seeks to break into the top 25 percent for the boys team and to field a girls conference team in the 2018 season.
"I think the boys will start of in the middle of the pack. Our team is made up of mostly freshman and sophomores. With that being said, I expect a lot of improvement over the season to break into that top 25 percent. The girls goal is individually to have some all-conference contenders and field a team for the conference," said Boyceville cross country coach Corey Day.
Many returners and newcomers trained over the summer in preparation of achieving these goals.
"There was a select group that lifted weights and ran consistently over the summer. It is evident in workouts who did and who did not do that training. It is only a 10-week season to the sectional and it is not a lot of time to get into shape," said Day.
Fifth at first meet
The Boyceville boys cross country team placed fifth out of 18 teams at the Boyceville Alumni Invitational cross country meet on August 23.
Nathan Corr placed 11th with a time of 19:29. Steven Rasmussen placed 21st with a time of 20:09.
Noelle Wheeldon placed 79th with a time of 29:01.
Boyceville runs their next meet on Aug. 28 at Bruce.
