Colfax high school cross country coach Joseph Doucette hopes that his runners can represent the school and community in the 2018 season.
The runners have been training all summer and put in some great mileage. Many of the new and returning runners are capable athletes.
“Luke Heidorn has a chance to be very good with Noah Heidorn and Sawyer Best, who just missed all conference,” said Doucette.
“Senior Erica Kallstrom is a three-time state qualifier and in 2016 she finished ninth at state becoming the fifth medal winner for Colfax High School,” said Doucette.
This year, newcomer Jasmine Best looks to be one of the team’s best runners. She had a great middle school cross country career.
The Colfax runners put their training and skills to the test at their first race on August 23 in Boyceville. The girls team placed fourth overall and the boys team placed ninth overall.
“We had a few people on both teams look good and a few struggle. For the boys, Luke Heidorn has had a great career for us. He may have started a touch too fast and faded the last half. Sawyer Best worked hard this summer and also looked good. On the girls side, senior Erica Kallstrom looked good. She led most of the way and was caught with about 800 meters to go. Freshmen Jasmine Best looked good, just missing a medal,” said Doucette.
Luke Heidorn finished in 16th with a time of 20:00. Sawyer Best finished in 35th with a time of 20:57.
Erica Kallstrom finished in second with a time of 22:09. Jasmine Best finished in seventh with a time of 23:20.
The Colfax cross country teams run their next meet on September 1 at Marshfield.
