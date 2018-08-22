While the Menomonie boys cross country team is still young, coach Adam Topper hopes that with some development, they can again hold a spot in the middle of the conference pack.
Only two letter winners return this year, Jack Leipnitz and Patrick Schwartz, but Topper believes that they have a shot at being first team all-conference.
“Jack Leipnitz and Patrick Schwartz will be a great pair again this year. They learned from a great runner in Matt Kieffer last year and should be ready to work together to improve on their 2nd team all-conference finishes from last year,” said Topper.
Most of the team has been running over the summer in preparation for the season. Returning runner Simon Fichter has had a particularly active summer.
“Simon Fichter had a really great summer and I hope to see that translate into some great races this fall. His fitness has really improved and with some good early workouts we hope to get him some confidence in his racing early on. He and Morgan Selchow will be crucial in leading our pack and I feel confident that both are up for that task,” said Topper.
The Mustangs first race is on Saturday at Eau Claire Memorial.
Roster
Seniors: Caleb Anderson, Cole Reckin, Tobey Riedmann, Ryan Westphal, Jack Leipnitz
Juniors: Simon Fichter, Shawn Halverson, Garrett James, Rocco Jemilo, Daniel King, Adrien McCabe, Bobby Nelson, Lane O’Meara
Sophomores: Eli Anderson, Summit Fox-Schultz, Jared McCann, Thomas Mommsen, Ethan Phillips, Patrick Schwartz, Morgan Selchow
Freshmen: Joel Anderson, Riley Beazley, Connor Dean, Ben Hecker, Joey Leipnitz, Jude Ogden
