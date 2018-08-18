While the Menomonie girls cross country team may have lost some of their best runners with Grace Bilse and Tyra Boettcher, they welcome dedicated newcomers as their team grows to 30 members.
The veteran runners of the team worked to build up their newcomers while training in the off season and had a better turnout for off-season practice than ever before.
“We had quite a few girls show-up for our summer running program—more than ever, in fact. Most days there were 20 or more girls at summer running. Our varsity veterans were the most consistent with their mileage, but I was impressed with the incoming freshmen as well. We’ve never had a group of freshmen put-up this kind of mileage over a summer, and those summer miles will pay off in October,” said Menomonie girls cross country head coach Craig Olson.
Menomonie will continue their tried and true pack running strategy for a fifth year.
“Solid pack running has been our bread and butter over the past four years, and I don’t see that changing. We should have six girls that can race together at a high level. We won’t have that dominant No. 1 runner, but our four, five, and six runners could be better than just about anyone elses. While it’s going to be a very young team with 14 freshmen, our upperclassmen and returners have done a great job this summer building a team atmosphere,” said Olson.
Menomonie’s girls will have a tough season ahead of them and with so many newcomers their past place as second in the conference could change.
“Conference will be tough. We’ve managed second-place finishes four years in a row, twice behind the state champions from Memorial. Hudson was dominant last season, and I don’t see that changing. It’s most likely going to be a battle for second place. Memorial has a great squad. Eau Claire North and Chippewa both pick up some very good freshmen and if they can build some depth they will be hard to beat. River Falls is a bit of an unknown and Rice Lake has a great front runner. We could be second or we could be sixth in the BRC, depending on how our rookies develop. We have quite a bit of potential with our younger rookies, so I like our chances,” said Olson.
Menomonie opens the season Aug. 25 at Eau Claire Memorial.
Roster
Seniors: Kaylynn Imsande, Jessica Schwartz, Kaitlyn Ingram
Juniors: Emily Schwartz, Mackenzie Flug, Isabelle Sorenson, Holly Behrend, Abbey Lawrence, Alyssa Kruper, Jordan Selchow, Caitlin Poeshel, Amanda Ruchti, Klarese Applebee
Sophomores: Allison Johnson, Maisah Wilson, Maddy Klimek
Freshmen: Paige Anderson, Cecelia Behrend, Emmy Bignell, Lauren Berg, Anna Burns, Hellen Chen, Tegan Christenson, Emma Flug, Ashley Harris, Bella Jacobson, Isabella Kaufmann, Emma Mommsen, Maddy Palmer, Ali Ruch
