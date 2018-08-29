The Menomonie high school (capitalize High School) cross country team raced at the Eau Claire North Husky Invitational on Aug. 25. The girls team placed second out of 12 teams.
“This was an outstanding effort by our young team. We finished in second of 12, ahead of New Richmond and Eau Claire Memorial, two very good programs. We were only five points behind Hudson, and they are probably one of the top 10 teams in the state right now,” said MHS cross country coach Craig Olson.
“Our lead group had three freshmen, Bella Jacobson, Maddy Palmer and Paige Anderson, running with senior Kaylynn Imsande. They went through the 1k right at pace, and they were way back in 35th place. They moved up brilliantly and all three freshmen finished in the top 10, with Kaylynn finishing 18th. Running patiently, as a pack, allowed the group to pass girls that had gone out too fast. It was great racing for the young freshmen,” Olson said.
The boys cross country team also had some top runners with Patrick Schwartz finishing in 15th, Jack Leipnitz finishing in 22rd, and Morgan Selchow finishing in 36th.
Menomonie hosts its next race at home on Sept. 8.
