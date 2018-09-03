The Colfax football team doubled their win total from a year ago with a 34-12 win at home against Neillsville/Granton on Friday night.
The Vikings scored on their first possession, moving the ball from their own 26-yard line to the end zone in just seven plays, including five passes.
Quarterback Noah Albricht connected with Trey Hovde for an 18-yard touchdown. Albricht followed up with a hit to Jackson Hellmann for a two-point conversion midway through the first quarter to make it 8-0.
Dalton Schotter intercepted a Neillsville/Granton pass late in the quarter which eventually led to the Vikings scoring on a 12-yard pass from Albricht who faked right and found a wide open Hellmann on the left side. The two point attempt was stopped, making it 14-0 for Colfax early in the second quarter.
On the defensive side, Hellmann put a big hit on the Neillsville/Granton running back, forcing a fumble and recovering it, but the Vikings gave the ball right back on their own fumble. Neillsville/Granton took the ball into the end zone on a nine yard run but Hellmann stuffed the ball carrier on the two point attempt to make it 14-6.
Neillsville/Granton tried an onside kick but an alert Wyatt Olson fell on the ball, giving Colfax a short field. On second down, Albricht found George Scharlau streaking down the left side and hit him in stride for a 54-yard score, leading to a 20-6 advantage.
The Vikings moved the ball downfield on their next possession on power runs from Mitch Harmon and pass completions to Hovde and Hellmann. With the ball on the Neillsville/Granton four yard line, they dodged a huge bullet when Albricht’s pass was picked off and the Neillsville/Granton player had an open field to his own end zone. However, an illegal block was called, ending the first half.
Colfax used the running game to eat up the clock in the second half with Harmon doing most to the work, but the Vikings next score came with a Albricht to Scharlau pass on fourth and 26. The two-point pass attempt was broken up for a 26-6 Vikings lead.
Neillsville/Granton added another score on a 23 yard run late in the third quarter. Colfax finished the game off in the fourth quarter on another Albricht to Scharlau connection, this time from 19 yards out. Harmon then pounded the two-point run in for a 34-12 score.
The defense took over with six minutes to go as Hellmann and Olson sacked the Neillsville/Granton quarterback to end the game.
“Next week we move into the (Dunn-St. Croix Conference), which has been very good and challenging for us. To continue to have our success we need to eliminate the mistakes and turnovers. We need to win the turnover battle,” said Colfax football coach Matt DeMoe.
Colfax faces off against Mondovi away from home on Friday Sept. 7.
