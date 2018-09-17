The Colfax football team made it a successful Homecoming by winning their first conference game of the year with a 42-8 pounding over the Boyceville Bulldogs.
Boyceville started off the game with a bang when they caught the Vikings off guard and recovered their own onside kick at the Colfax 39. On first down, Brendan Sempf scampered around the left side to the end zone for six points, and when Ty Gundlach ran in the two-point conversion, it was 8-0 with just 12 seconds run off the clock.
Boyceville attempted another onside kick but the Vikings were finally awake and they fell on the ball at their own 46. After a first down run by Dalton Schotter, quarterback Noah Albricht hit Jackson Hellmann on a short pass and Hellmann did the rest of the work as he ran to the end zone from 39 yards out. Boyceville stuffed the two-point run to hang on to an 8-6 lead, however.
It was all Colfax from their on out in the scoring department. After Albricht completed a 15-yard pass on fourth down and 10 to George Scharlau, Schotter hit paydirt from four yards out, then ran in the two-point conversion for a 14-8 Colfax advantage.
The defenses took over for the next 16 minutes as neither team had much success moving the ball. Colfax advanced the ball to the Boyceville 27-yard line but an interception by the Bulldog defensive back in the end zone gave the ball to them at the 20-yard line.
Colfax returned the favor two plays later as Trey Hovde picked off a pass at the nine-yard line and Mitch Harmon powered his way to the endzone from three yards out. Schotter added a two-point run to make it 22-8 at the break.
The Bulldog defense showed some spark early in the third quarter, but penalties and a couple of fumbles allowed the Vikings to pull away. A Bulldog pass behind the line of scrimmage fell to the ground and an alert Harmon scooped up the fumble and ran in from 17 yards out.
A pass to Ed Hydukovich for the conversion made it 30-8 midway through the third stanza. Five minutes later, Albricht scored on a short run and after Boyceville stuffed the two-point run attempt it was 36-8 for the Vikings.
Boyceville continued to struggle running the ball and a swarming Colfax defense forced quarterback Connor Sempf to throw several incomplete passes,giving the Vikings the ball at midfield with 6:39 left in the game.
It appeared the Vikings would run out the clock with a steady dose of Harmon pounding the ball up the middle as he rushed four times, picking up a first down. But Schotter caught Boyceville off guard as he zipped around the left side for a 37-yard score to put on the finishing touches. The two-point run was stuffed again but the Vikings had their first win over Boyceville since 2013.
Schotter and Harmon combined for over 200 rushing yards to lead Colfax with Schotter picking up 113 and Harmon 100. Albricht passed for 158 yards, completing seven of 18 passes, with Hellmann collecting three of them for 75 yards and Hydukovich collecting two for 64 yards. Brendan Sempf led the Bulldogs in rushing with 86 yards on 12 carries and Connor Sempf completed two of seven passes for 17 yards.
Colfax will host Elk Mound and Boyceville hosts Spring Valley this Friday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.