Last week’s game between Elk Mound and Mondovi was one that forced Elk Mound to keep on defense for most of the game. Mondovi won the battle 20-0.
Elk Mound made attempts to get down the field, but the Mondovi defense held strong. Colton Ward attempted nine passes for a total of 39 yards. Brady Redwine made 25 rushing attempts for 56 yards. Ryan Flynn received three passes and ran 28 yards.
“We did play a lot of defensive because we really could not get our offense going, Mondovi was a very physical team and that gave us some trouble. This week and the the rest of the season, much like day one we need to work on our fundamentals and stay the course,” said Elk Mound football coach David Lew.
Elk Mound returns with their offense against Boyceville (0-3) on Friday Sept. 7.
