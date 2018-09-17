Menomonie absolutely dominated against Eau Claire North in their game on Sept. 14. The final score was 42-0.
Menomonie scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and another two in the second quarter before putting in players that don’t usually get a lot of playtime. No more touchdowns were scored for the rest of the game.
“We executed pretty well against North who is a very young team. Our defense did a nice job getting the shut out. It was really great to get a lot of players playing time,” said Menomonie football coach Joe LaBuda.
Jake Ebert and Tyler Werner had a combined total of 144 passing yards. Ebert threw three of Menomonie’s touchdowns while Werner threw one.
Kade Schultz, Logan Sorenson, Thomas Poplawski, and Zach DeMarce ran a combined total of 213 rushing yards. Schultz and Sorenson scored one touchdown each.
Menomonie will be playing against Big Rivers Conference leader Hudson in their upcoming away game on Sept. 21.
The Hudson Raiders are presently 5-0 in the season.
Hudson is presently ranked ninth in the state in the D-1 polls. The Raiders opened the season with a big win over Kenosha Indian Trail, and then beat state power Stevens Point 48-20. They opened conference play by soundly defeating Eau Claire North, the outlasted River Falls 28-27, and Superior on the road last Friday.
Hudson was the BRC coaches pre-Season pick to win the BRC.
(Game preview provided by coach Joe LaBuda)
