The Boyceville football team continues to grow their roster as they surpass 30 players, up from their roster being in the 20s for the 2017 season.
Last year’s smaller roster led to the creation of this year’s team leaders.
“Our biggest goal as a team is to build off the season we had last year. We only won two games but it forced younger players to step up into leadership roles last year so they are more comfortable being leaders now they are a year older,” said Boyceville high school football coach Jordan Anderson.
Ty Gundlach is a returning captain from last season and a senior leader for the team.
The increase players on the roster has also led to improvements across the team.
“Having roughly 30 kids out is nice because practices become more competitive and kids are pushing each other for a spot and more playing time,” Anderson said.
The Bulldogs have been preparing to end their playoff drought by actively training during the summer.
“We have had more player involvement this off-season. We had five contact days and the participation was good. The kids came in coachable, and eager to learn and get better. The overall level of comfort between player and coach is improved and you could visibly see improvement in kids from last year to this year,” Anderson said.
Fans can watch the new Bulldogs and their strong offensive line against Chequaegon at home on Friday.
Roster
Seniors: Ty Gundlach, Brady Nye, Gage Brown, Bailey Danovsky, Erick Loback, Jaden Reisimer, Dylan Mcnew,
Juniors: Brendan Sempf, Logan Knudston, Austin Hatfield, Isaiah Peterson, Hunter Nye
Sophomores: Trevor Hollister, Nathan Stuart, Brendan Hazelton, Connor Sempf, Triston Bowell, Brady Helland, Tanner Anderson, Cole Morissette
Freshman: Preston Coombs, Keegan Plemon, Gus Downey, Isaac Bartz, Payton Ponath, Tyler Dormanen, Kyle Lipke, Josiah Berg, John Klefstad, Rowdey King
