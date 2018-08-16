Colfax high school football coach Matt DeMoe wants to start the season off strong with winning all three of the Vikings first home games.
“We have a good group of leaders, and a great group of coachable players who are ready to work,” said coach DeMoe.
DeMoe sees players Noah Albricht, Jackson Hellman, Wyatt Olson, Marcus Drees, and Cole Kiekhafer as those leaders.
DeMoe expects his players to step up this year after ending last year’s varsity season at 0-6 in their conference and 1-8 overall.
“Marcus Drees and Wyatt Olson will have a great year for Colfax. Their hard work and great attitude will make them successful. Cole Kiekhafer will also have some success this year in every facet of the game; offense, defense, and special teams,” explained DeMoe.
Newcomer George Scharlau is also expected to have a big impact on the Viking’s offensive this season. “Our QB and athletic receivers will have a big impact on our success,” said DeMoe.
The Vikings kick off the season on Friday against Whitehall.
Roster
Seniors: Jeremy Artist, Joseph Charlesworth, Brett Foyt, Jackson Hellman, Tom Jensen, Wyatt Olson, George Scharlau, Dalton Schotter
Juniors: Noah Albright, Mitchell Harmon, Trey Hovde, Ed Hyducovich, Cole Kiekhafer, Moah Lanou, Austin Snyder, Mykiah Young, Daniel Zons
Sophomores: Shane Cooper, Chandler Dicks, Julio Hernandez, Tanner Hoffman, Hunter Rebak, Austin Schindler
Freshmen: Ryan Albricht, Colin Bohl, Thomas Drees, Josiah Harder, Aiden McKee, Bryce Sikora
