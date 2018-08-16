The Elk Mound football team return to the field with the intent to get better every week, work hard, have fun, and let everything else take care of itself.
The Mounders ended their 2017 season with a 10-3 overall record and a 7-0 conference record as the Dunn-St. Croix Conference champions. Coach Dave Lew believes them to once again be contenders for this year’s conference title.
“Mondovi, Durand, and Spring Valley will all be very good teams looking for a conference title. I see us within that group depending on the health of the team,” Lew said.
However, Coach Lew understands that the Elk Mound team has weaknesses as well as strengths. “I feel that our running back position and defensive line will be our strengths. All groups can always use improvements, but our offensive line has some holes to fill and we need to find more depth at wide receivers,” said coach Lew.
The Mounders lost 12 letterwinners from last season, but have several leaders returning, ready to step up.
“I see our seniors as our leaders. We have 15 seniors that have been together for many years and lead by example through their hard work and attitudes,” said coach Lew.
The Mounders start their 2018 season against Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Friday.
Roster
Seniors:
Rian Flynn, Colton Ward, Isiah Wald, Jack Emberson, Ethan Kaanta, Brady Redwine, Mason Close, Tyler Bauer, Brett Lew, Mitchell Fox, Max Marquardt, Marquis Kasakaitas, Ryan Zurbuchen, Marcys Kinblom, Jake Mentzel
Juniors:
Chase Rhude, Blaze Todd, Dominic Hall, Weston Moschkau, Nate Sweeney
Sophomores:
Ryan Bohl, Nate Lew, Luke Hanson, Brett Rosenthal, Sam Lor, Logan Schultz, Blake Burlingame, Michael Jenson, Ethan Levra, Zane Clemmens, Jacob Her, Alex Johnson, Oscar Wild, Gabe Moschkau, Jayden Wyrwicki, Major Gunderson-Morris, Mason Hay, Reese Brunner, Aaron Heuer, Aiden Balts, Ryder Simington, Antonio Meyer, Ben Heath
Freshmen:
Ethan Johnson, Brex Todd, Cameron Wallin, Avery Kaanta, Carson Steinhorst, Braedon Pederson, Jordan Nelson, Matt Rowan, Vincent Biegel, Quintin Erdman, Korbin Verdon, Sawyer Hunsucker, Keagan Lemler, Devan Scheffler, Dillon Davis
