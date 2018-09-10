The Menomonie jumped out to an 18-0 last Friday’s game against River Falls, but the Wildcats rallied for a 25-18 Big Rivers Conference win in River Falls.
Ebert threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Sam Zbornik and the extra point was made by Tom Poplawski to put the Mustangs up early.
Menomonie continued to dominate in the second quarter with a successful field goal and a 25-yard touchdown by Zbornick. The two-point conversion was confirmed with a pass to Kade Schultz.
River Falls began to turn the game around with a touchdown in the last 49 seconds of the first half. An extra point set the halftime score at 18-7 in favor of Menomonie.
River Falls turned up the heat with two more touchdowns at the end of the third quarter, taking the lead at 19-18.
A final touchdown at the 5:22 mark of the fourth quarter would be the nail in the coffin for Menomonie and lead to the final score of 25-18.
“We got off to a fast start, but played poorly in the second half. We hurt ourselves with too many mistakes and to many turnovers and you can’t beat good teams when you turn the ball over,” said Menomonie football coach Joe LaBuda.
Menomonie returns to the Williams Stadium to play against Eau Claire North on Sept. 14.
