The Colfax girls golf team placed second in their second conference competition against Osseo-Fairchild and Regis/Altoona with Abby DeMoe at number one overall individually.
“Heavy rains from the previous couple of days put some doubt into whether or not we would be able to get this tournament in, but the people in Osseo did a great job of making the course playable for us. The course proved to be a little longer than we had anticipated because of the wet conditions, but the kids adapted well,” said Colfax golf coach Ryan Krall.
Hannah Lemler had her best round of the season and earned a conference point for Colfax.
“[Hannah] earned her first conference point of the season and it couldn’t have come at a better time. We needed her today so to shoot her best ever score was a real life saver for us,” said Krall.
Abby DeMoe finished tied for first and stayed atop the conference leaderboard, two points in front of Keila Kittelson from Osseo-Fairchild.
Morgan Schleusner and McKenna Yingst also held their spots in the top eight in the conference standings by shooting 54 and 55, respectively.
“We have a big week next week, including our second home meet of the season on Monday at Whitetail Golf Course. Hopefully we will start to round into form toward the end of the season and give ourselves a chance to do something pretty special as a team,” said Krall.
Colfax returns to their home course on Sept. 10 to compete against Altoona, Osseo-Fairchild, Regis, and Stanley-Boyd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.