The Colfax girls golf team played well in their first conference game on Tuesday last week. They also happened to be hosting this first game of the season.
“It was good to open our much-anticipated conference season on Tuesday. We have been building this up as a great opportunity to play for something all season long so our girls were excited to host the first event of the year,” said Colfax girls golf coach Ryan Krall.
Recent rains had really soaked the Colfax golf course, which made the game take much longer than normal
“...we hung in there and posted a good team result for our first event, finishing second behind an Osseo-Fairchild team that played really well,” said Krall.
Abby DeMoe was the meet medalist for Colfax with a 42, earning her the 10 conference points that she is hoping to earn every match.
“(DeMoe’s) game has improved so much even from the last two years in which she was a state qualifier. We are really excited to see what the rest of this season holds for her. Morgan Schlesuner and McKenna Yingst continued to be steady for us behind Abby, each scoring conference points in our first event. Abbi Farley also got her first experience of the year and did a good job for us,” said Krall.
The Colfax golf team continued their strong week with a great performance on the difficult Whispering Pines course in Cadott on Saturday.
“...The back nine there is especially tough and most of our girls had never seen it before today, so playing as well as they did was really a testament to the amount of work they have put in,” said Krall.
Abby DeMoe received two straight conference match medalist honors with another win on Saturday.
“(DeMoe’s) consistency is really her greatest strength. Hopefully she can keep that going as our season goes on,” said Krall.
McKenna Yingst shot her all-time best round on Saturday, shooting a 52, which was good enough to finish tied for fourth place.
“(Tingst’s) progress this year has been a life-saver for us. We are excited about what she can do by the end of our season this year. As a team we closed the gap a little bit on Osseo-Fairchild from our last match, finishing second to them by only 14 strokes (Saturday). We are trending in the right direction. If a few things break our way I think we can contend with them later in the season,” said Krall.
Colfax is headed to to the Osseo Golf Club course on Thursday, Sept. 6.
