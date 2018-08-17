The Colfax girls golf team may not have gotten any new members this year, but last year’s athletes return strong as Colfax joins a conference.
“This will be the first year that we will be a part of a conference, joining Osseo-Fairchild, Stanley-Boyd and Altoona/Regis to form a 4-team conference this season. All three have been traditionally very good so we will need to be very consistent in order to compete with them and contend for a conference championship. I think we have the pieces to perform very well with these schools—we just need to carry our practice effort over into our matches and we should be just fine,” said Colfax girls golf coach Ryan Krall.
Abby DeMoe returns as a team leader, having placed fifth at regionals, fifth at sectionals, and 18th at state last year. “Abby DeMoe has undoubtedly claimed that role of team leader for us. She doesn’t only expect people to listen to her because she is a strong player, but she helps the other girls out whenever possible as well. She does everything you would hope your #1 player would do,” said Krall.
The season started for the Colfax golfers at the Barron Scramble on August 10th where they finished second in the small school division.
“I’m not sure I could have scripted a better start for us in our first competition of the year. To finish second in the small school division of the tournament is one thing, but to shoot an even par (70) one year after shooting 80 at the same event is truly fantastic. Everyone on the team contributed great shots for us in what ended up being a pretty stress-free round for the most part. We would obviously love to take back the bogey we made on the 17th hole so we could have posted an under-par round, but to play this much better than we had only a year ago is a really positive sign for us moving forward,” said Krall.
The week continued for the Colfax golfers with an invite at Chetek on Tuesday. Colfax placed first overall.
“We always like to start our year with this tournament—it is very low key and gives our kids a chance to get back into the flow of competitive golf early in the season. Obviously I couldn’t be happier with how we performed. Abby DeMoe was great in winning the event and Abby Klueckmann really showed the potential that we have known she has for a long time. If our kids continue to perform this way I think we will be in for a very positive season,” said Krall.
The competition went up sharply when Colfax golfed in Eau Claire on Tuesday.
“Our first year attending this event really opened our eyes to top level girls golf in our area today. Mill Run was definitely the most difficult golf course we had played all year, and combining that with the really hot weather we were challenged to the max today. It is definitely safe to say that we ran out of gas toward the end of the day, but I think that could be said for everyone today. Our team results may not look like much, but considering the caliber of school and golfers that were here today I was really pleased with our effort. Abby DeMoe once again proved that she could play with most of the really good golfers in our area, regardless of division, by finishing third today. She is off to a great start and playing against this kind of competition will only help her gain confidence moving forward. I was really proud of McKenna Yingst today as well as she completed her first 18-hole varsity match today and showed a ton of improvement from our match on Monday in Chetek. McKenna is a kid we are going to count on a ton moving forward so any experience she can gain will help her gain confidence moving toward our conference season—she performed really well today under tough condition,” said Krall.
The Colfax golfers finished off their busiest week of the season with the Hayward Invite on Thursday.
“Two days after our toughest tournament site of the year we stepped it up another notch at Big Fish today. This is a really challenging course for high school girls—the difficult greens and hilly fairways really test the patience and stamina of the kids. We had a great day again, shooting 16 shots better as a team than we did just two days ago, playing a course today that was far tougher than Tuesday’s tournament site (Mill Run in Eau Claire.) Morgan Schleusner had a really good day for us today, posting her first Top-15 finish of the season. She is a tremendous competitor whose only fault is that sometimes she tries too hard to do well. I was happy to see her post a finish that is a little closer to what she expects every time out. McKenna Yingst took another huge step forward for us today as well, shooting 13 shots better than Tuesday’s tournament. She is only going to get better and she works really hard to continuously improve—she will be key to our success moving forward. Obviously Abby DeMoe had another great day as well at a course that had given her problems in the past. She knows she needs to continue working on finishing her rounds strong but she is way ahead the pace that has sent her to the State Tournament the past two seasons—she is really playing well right now,” said Krall.
The Colfax golf girls next invite is at Amery on Monday.
Roster
Seniors: Abby Klueckmann, McKenna Yingst
Juniors: Abby DeMoe, Morgan Schleusner
Sophomores: Hannah Lemler, Abbi Farley
