The Menomonie girls golf program may be three years young, but coach Jim Nelson expects his players to continue their climb up the ranks.
“In this, our third season as a program, I look forward to seeing the team continue to grow and improve. We have a solid core returning, each with plenty of varsity experience,” said Menomonie girls golf coach Jim Nelson.
Last year the Mustangs finished sixth place at the Big Rivers Conference, moving up from their seventh place finish from two years prior.
“Given our experience and the newcomers to the team, I feel that we should be able to move up a place or two again this season,” said coach Nelson.
Varsity player Mackenzie Maguire joined the team over the summer and previously had a great deal of success playing for Prairie du Chien High School. Maguire made it to the Division 2 Sectionals last season and finished in 13th position.
“I would like her to do the same this year,” said Coach Nelson, “Also, Hailey Gilgenbach is capable of putting up some low numbers, as is Taylor Bistodeau. Both girls have played a lot of golf and I think that they will booth have a lot of success this year.”
“Hailey Gilgenbach has played competitive golf in Menomonie for four years. Her experience and confidence make her a natural leader. Olivia Steinmetz is also a team leader, especially in her ability to create and foster a fun and relaxed atmosphere in an otherwise stressful game.”
The Mustangs have their first match next Tuesday at Eau Claire North.
Roster
Seniors: Hailey Gilgenbach, Mackenzie Maguire, Danielle Zukowski
Juniors: Ashlee Anderson, Taylor Bistodeau, Carli Dahms, Ruby Gayan, Madison Grundvig, Olivia Steinmetz, Natalie Stewart, Audrey Thompson, Payten Hardy
Sophomores: Kira Nevin, Aireia Parker
Freshman: Zoey Gayan, Lauren Kado, Madison Moses, Morgan Stewart
