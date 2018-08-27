The Colfax girls golf team continues to work hard with Abby DeMoe finishing third in the overall individual results with a score of 84 at the Baldwin-Woodville Invitational on August 22. Colfax placed seventh out of nine in the team rankings.
“We have looked forward to this meet for some time as it was held at the site of our WIAA regional competition later this season. Our kids have really worked hard at some specific parts of the game that we need to improve on to really see our scores drop and they did a great job of putting those things into practice,” said Colfax girls golf coach Ryan Krall.
“We are still waiting for Abby Klueckmann, our number three player, to recover from a shoulder injury, but Hannah Lemler did a really nice job filling in for her. Hannah hasn’t had any varsity experience before and she did a great job handling the pressure. With a little more experience she has some potential to really help us down the road,” said Krall.
“Abby DeMoe was fantastic again today, finishing third overall. She has been consistent for us all season, finishing no worse than fourth in any tournament this year, and is really hitting the ball well heading into our conference season. She gives us a chance to compete every time out. Without her we would start every match in pretty deep hole,” said Krall.
“McKenna Yingst gave us another really good round, finishing 25th with her second best round of the year. Her progress from the beginning of the season to now really is remarkable. She continues to provide good rounds for us and allows us to compete as a team each time out,” said Krall.
“Morgan Schleusner has also been super steady for us this season, and was so again playing as our clear number two player, carding a 107, which was good enough for 19th. Morgan is so competitive that she is never satisfied with her play. She has the potential to be a mid-to-low 90s player for us this year, and we just might need that if we are going to advance in the WIAA playoffs this season,” said Krall.
“Playing to be All-Conference is something we had hoped to do since the beginning of our program a few years ago, and we are excited to have that opportunity for the first time this year,” said Krall.
Colfax will be hosting its first-ever conference golf match on August 28 at Whitetail Golf Course against Osseo-Fairchild, Stanley-Boyd, and Regis/Altoona.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.