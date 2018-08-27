The Menomonie High School girls golf team had a busy week, competing in three different Invitational meets. On Aug. 20, the Mustangs participated in the Old Abe Invite at Wild Ridge Golf Course in Eau Claire. The girls posted a 411 team score on a very difficult golf course.
The Mustangs finished in third place overall, out of 14 teams. Senior Mackenzie Maguire (93) placed 10th overall. Other Menomonie golfers included Taylor Bistodeau (94), Hailey Gilgenbach (102), Olivia Steinmetz (122) and Carli Dahms (123).
Menomonie made the long trip to Superior on Aug. 22 for the Spartan Invite at Nemadji Golf Course. The girls put up a team score of 387, a new school record, eclipsing their previous best by 23 strokes. Maguire once again led the Mustangs with a personal best 87, also a new MHS Girls Golf record. Her round once again earned her a tenth place overall finish. Bistodeau (95), Gilgenbach (100) and Steinmetz (105) also contributed to the new team score record. Dahms (119) rounded out the scoring for the Mustangs. Menomonie finished in fourth place out of 16 teams.
Menomonie's nonconference season concluded on Aug. 23 at Lake Wissota Golf Course in the Chi Hi Invite. The Mustangs once again placed fourth as a team, posting a score of 402. Maguire (94, ninth place overall), Bistodeau (100), Gilgenbach (102), Steinmetz (106) and Dahms (117) all competed in the meet for Menomonie.
“We have really turned a corner since the beginning of the season. Four out of the five varsity golfers have posted personal record scores," said Menomonie girls golf coach Jim Nelson.
Noting Maguire's consistent play, Nelson said, "She manages to avoid blow-up holes and always seems to bounce back when she is struggling. She has been playing with many of the top golfers in the Big Rivers Conference (BRC), and she has managed to hold her own against them."
About Bistodeau, Nelson commented, "Taylor has all of a sudden decided that she's a sub-100 golfer, twice putting up scores in the 90s. She's brimming with confidence, and time will only tell how low she goes in conference meets."
About the other players, Nelson observed, "Olivia had a breakout week, shaving 12 strokes off of her previous best score. She has started hitting a lot more fairways off of the tee, and her putts are starting to find the bottom of the hole. Hailey and Carli have been steadily lowering their scores, and I look for them to make some noise next week when conference meets start.”
Nelson is pleased with how far the golf team has come over the past two seasons when they were at the bottom of the conference.
"The improvement is drastic. We have turned a lot of heads in our first few meets," he said. "The coaches and players from around the conference have been very complimentary of our team and are impressed by how far we have come in two short years. I'm looking forward to seeing what they accomplish in the BRC."
The Menomonie girls golf team begin their conference season on August 27 at River Falls, Aug. 28 at Eau Claire Memorial, and Aug. 30 at Hudson.
