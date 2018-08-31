After a rainy start to the week forced the first two Big Rivers Conference (BRC) meets to be postponed, the Menomonie girls golf team finally saw some BRC action on Thursday when the the team traveled to Troy Burne Golf Course in Hudson.
As a team, the Mustangs made it around the course in 215 strokes, placing fourth overall. The girls were led once again by the steady play of senior Mackenzie Maguire. Her 48 was the fifth best score overall, earning her six conference points. Hailey Gilgenbach shot 53, which was good enough for three conference points. Olivia Steinmetz (56), Taylor Bistodeau (58), and Carli Dahms (67) rounded out the scoring for the Mustangs.
Troy Burne is a difficult course and coach Jim Nelson was proud of the way the girls kept battling.
“There are a lot of ways to go wrong out there. There is sand to contend with on nearly every swing, and the long grass will swallow up any wayward shots. For the most part, we stayed out of trouble, and we didn’t waste a lot of shots recovering when we did find the hazards. The wind was blowing as well, which led to higher scores across the board,” Nelsen said.
Menomonie’s fourth place finish matches their best ever in a conference meet.
“Mackenzie had never played Troy Burne before, so her 48 was an excellent score. It was good to see Hailey play well and hit some good golf shots. Olivia and Taylor had a lot of good holes, but a few blow-ups prevented them from earning any conference points. There’s a lot more golf to be played this season, and I know we’re only going to get better,” Nelson said.
The Menomonie girls golf team hits the green next at Osseo-Fairchild on Sept. 6.
