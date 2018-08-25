The Menomonie high school swim team returned to the water with a win at home and some new personal bests away.
On August 18, Menomonie hosted their annual relays invite.
“This meet is a great way to get the girls ready for season and into some competition, while also having some fun and swimming all relay events rather than individuals,” said Menomonie swim team coach Erin Liljedahl.
First place at home
The Menomonie high school girls swim and dive team took first place with 502 points, followed by Chippewa Falls with 494 and River Falls with 422.
“This win was huge for team morale. This is the second year in a row for Menomonie to win,” said Liljedahl.
Kinsey Singerhouse, Molly Smith, Syanna Urriola, and Regan Smith achieved a second-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay.
Molly Smith, Kinsey Singerhouse, and Melody Greenwood achieved a first place finish in the 300-yard individual medley relay.
Syanna Urriola, Helayna Brown, Regan Smith, and Molly Smith achieved a second place finish in the 200-yard butterfly relay.
The diving team of Mia Smith and Melody Greenwood finished third. This was Mia’s very first time competing diving.
“The team looked really strong and this meet gave us even more hope as to what we have to look forward to as the season progresses,” said Liljedahl.
Fifth place at Wisconsin Rapids Invitational
The Mustangs attended the Wisconsin Rapids Invitational on August 22. The team placed fifth out of eight schools.
For diving, Melody Greenwood placed fourth with her personal best score of a 170.75. Freshmen Mia Smith placed seventh in her first individual dive competition with a score of 134.05. There were 12 divers competing.
Kinsey Singerhouse placed eighth in the 200-yard individual medley relay and eighth in the 100-yard backstroke.
Melody Greenwood placed third in the 50-yard freestyle, and sixth in the 100-yard freestyle.
Molly Smith placed seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke and achieved a personal best of 1:18.32.
Kate Westphal, Regan Smith, Kinsery Singerhouse, and Melody Greenwood took first place in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a 1:47.69 race time.
“We are extremely happy with the results of this meet, there were a lot of team and athletes there and placing in the top eight individually was very difficult. Many of our swimmers met personal best times or are very close to their personal best already. This early in the season it is incredible to have that many personal bests,” said Liljedahl.
“We are seeing positive effects of the weight training program that was started this season, through more power off the starts and turns. We are excited to see what more this can do for the team,” said Liljedahl.
“With being only two-and-a-half weeks into practice we are now very confident that we will have a great season! We have a relay meet this weekend in Eau Claire, and then dual meets will begin early September,” said Liljedahl.
The Menomonie swim team competes on August 25 at Eau Claire Memorial.
