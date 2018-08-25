Menomonie girls tennis has been hard at work this season having already played 13 matches in just ten days. They stand at 7-6 overall. The number one doubles team of Lexi Hastings and Lindsey Johnson are 13-0 overall.
Menomonie started off the season strong with big wins against Wausau West. Hastings and Johnson were down 2-5 and came back for a 7-5 win.
Merril and D.C. Everest had younger teams and were a convincing victories for Menomonie.
The Stevens Point meet started out easy against Baraboo. Menomonie had to face off against Wausau West again, but fought for a 4-3 win overall. In the championship match, Jennifer Radle faced a state participant that finished eighth last year.
“We have had a few bumps on our team with injuries....we are trying hard to overcome, I don’t remember a season where so many girls have had injuries coming into the season. We are working hard to keep them healthy and not let it take a toll on our team,” said Menomonie girls tennis coach Wendy Hastings.
In La Crosse, the temperate was hot enough to pull Radle due to heat exhaustion. Menomonie lost with a close 3-4 ending.
Against Aquinas, Menomonie struggled and lost 2-5. Heat was once again a major factor in all matches. Kib Lee and Brooke Evan won at number three doubles, their first varsity match.
Against La Crosse Central, both teams had a player down due to heat. Radle had a tough loss in the number one spot, but Olivia Leipnitz easily won in the number two spot. Hastings and Johnson also won as number one doubles.
Matches against Eau Claire Memorial on Friday were challenging. Radle was out due to injuries and Leipnitz took over the number one spot. The number one doubles played much longer than all other matches, but Hastings and Johnson were able to secure a hard fought win in order to keep their win streak.
“I am very happy for the number one doubles team. They worked so hard in this match, great points, great composure. These two have matured so much as a doubles team of three years. I couldn’t be more proud,” said Hastings.
“I am also proud of our team. Eau Claire Memorial is one of the best teams in the state. We battled, got a few games. We played without our number one as well so the singles players all had to move up one spot,” said Hastings.
The Menomonie girls tennis team continue their season on August 24 and 25 against Baldwin Woodville, Holmen, Hudson, Regis, River Falls, and Winona.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.