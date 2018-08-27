The Menomonie girls tennis players continue to impress and dominate the competition with wins against Holmen (4-3), Winona (5-2), and Baldwin (5-2) on Aug. 25.
Lexi Hastings and Lindsey Johnson went 3-0 and are now 16-0 as the number one doubles. Olivia Leipnitz is fitting nicely into her number one position and went 3-0 playing her best tennis of the season.
Megan Lewis had a fine win as number three singles against Holmen. Lauren Flasenburger went 2-1 in the last round of the day (6-4, 7-5).
“Lauren used every bit of energy to defeat Baldwin. I am so proud of her effort,” said Menomonie tennis coach Wendy Hastings.
Haley Hastings picked up two varsity wins, while Carly Witucki and Emma Hastings lost two tiebreakers to lose their matches on Saturday.
“We will have to work on putting matches away when we are ahead and staying strong all the way to the end. They did have a nice win over Winona (6-3,6-3),” said Wendy Hastings.
“Most valuable players of the day goes to number two doubles of McKenna Thomas and Corinne Odell. They got off to a slow start and lost the first set 3-6, were down in the second, came back to steal it 7-6, and played great tennis in the tiebreak for the match. They reached deep inside, kept moving and played great tennis,” said Hastings.
The MHS tennis team plays next at Chippewa Falls on Aug. 28 and again on Aug. 20 against River Falls.
