During the torrential downpour on Tuesday, Sept. 4, the Mustangs hosted powerhouse Hudson, ending with a 4-1 score. Menomonie continued the week by hosted a Youth Night event on the day of their game against McDonell/Regis. Menomonie tied up the game at 2-2 against McDonell/Regis. The game was sloppy and intense, and the Mustangs held off the Raiders for a good portion of the first half. MHS was down by two at halftime and held tough well into the second half before the Raiders put in a third goal. They tallied a fourth goal later in the second half.
Sophomore goalie Jonny Fenton saved 19 of the Raiders’ 23 shots on goal. Senior captain Adam Wilson was able to put the Mustangs on the board late in the second half on an assist from senior Liam Schwartz. The final score of Tuesday’s game was 4-1 in favor of Hudson.
Friday, Sept. 7 was Youth Night at the Menomonie High School Sports Complex and the Mustangs hosted a non-conference game against McDonell/Regis. Adam Wilson put the Mustangs on the board early, scoring off of an assist from sophomore Shane Drazkowski.
McDonell/Regis scored the next two goals, one before halftime and one just at the start of the second half. Much of the game was a battle in the midfield and the Mustangs outshot McDonell/Regis over the course of the game, 16 to 8. Fenton had six saves on the day.
Late in the second half, freshman Alejandro Noyola was able to pump in the second goal for the Mustangs. Liam Schwartz threw the ball in, deep in the Mustang offensive half, and after a quick touch by Gabe Tronnier, Noyola chipped the goalie for a tying goal. The game ended 2-2.
Plenty of area youth soccer players were in attendance and took part in halftime and post-game juggling and shooting contests.
In the U6/U8 age group, Vinny Link and Kate Spartz each had four juggles and McKinley Kresson had three. Andreas, Vinny Link and Kate Spartz all competed in the shooting contest as well.
In the U10/U12 age group, Abdel Alnaeli and Issac Nielson each had seven juggles and Max Spartz had six. Blake Behrens won the shooting challenge with a shot from 20 yards away and Isaac, Abel and Max all tied for second with shots from 15 yards.
In the U13+ age group Alessio Komro won the juggling contest with 189 juggles. Kiana Frank came in second with 117 juggles and Ali Alnaeli was third with 30. The shooting winner was Stephen Doran from 18 yards and Dylan Norby, Minkus Vang and Connor Norby all tied for the passing challenge at 15 yards.
The Mustangs have two upcoming conference games. Sept. 11 at home against Rice Lake and on the road at Eau Claire Memorial on Sept. 13. Both games are at 5 p.m. The team will then travel to Tomah for a four-team quad tournament on Saturday, Sept. 15.
