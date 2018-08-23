The Menomonie soccer team has traditionally struggled with their conference opponents, but coach Meagan Frank believes that this year’s team is increasingly competitive and is hopeful in their ability to move up in the rankings.
“I anticipate our team will continue the momentum of the previous two seasons. We have strong upperclassmen and we are poised to win a few more games, including a few conference games,” said Frank.
While having lost seven letterwinners from the previous year, nine return and provide newcomers with leadership and knowledge of the game.
“Adam Wilson, James Schemenauer, Forrest Strong, Alex Brost and Liam Schwartz will provide solid leadership for this team. Tyler Buhr is making the transition from goalie to midfielder and I expect he will contribute well in his new position,” said Frank.
While there are seven newcomers to the team, they aren’t necessarily without knowledge and skill of the game.
“We are getting more soccer savvy athletes in our program, thanks to the development happening at the youth level. There are a lot of people involved in the positive growth of soccer in the area,” said Frank.
The Mustangs played their first game on Tuesday at Somerset and play their second on Thursday at Cumberland.
