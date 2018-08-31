A reinstatement of a traditional pre-season alumni game got things rolling for the Menomonie high school soccer team when more than twenty alumni came together on Saturday, Aug. 18 to take on this year’s squad.
The alumni team was comprised of players from the class of 2000 as well as several other classes through to 2018.
“It was a wonderful turnout of alumni and their families,” Menomonie soccer coach Meagan Frank said.
The Mustangs started their schedule by facing Middle Borders Conference opponents for their first three games. All three games, on the road, ended in favor of Menomonie.
The Somerset game finished 4-1, led by senior captain Adam Wilson who scored two goals and had two assists. Another pair of goals were scored by Freshman Angel Infante and senior midfielder Liam Schwartz contributed with an assist.
The second contest of the season was against Cumberland and the Mustangs emerged victorious in that game as well. Adam Wilson led the charge again with one goal and three assists. A pair of goals were scored by yet another freshman, Alejandro Landaver, and junior captain Forrest Strong got on the board with a goal.
The Mustangs finished out their first week with a routing of Osceola 6-1. Scoring for MHS in that game were Liam Schwartz, Alejandro Landaver, Angel Infante and senior captain defender James Schemenauer. Adam Wilson also had two goals. Assists were attributed to Forrest Strong, junior Tyler Buhr and two freshmen Isaac Blomquist and Gabe Tronnier.
The Mustangs are now set to begin Big Rivers Conference play.
Youth Night will be Friday, Sept. 7 at the MHS Sports Complex when the Mustangs take on McDonell/Regis at 4:30 p.m. Halftime skills contests and post-game signed posters will be part of the festivities.
