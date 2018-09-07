The Menomonie girls swim team swam against Eau Claire Memorial on Sept. 6 in their opening dual meet of the season and fell 121-65.
“Memorial is a tough team and the MHS coaches felt our team did a great job keeping up with them and pushing themselves to beat their own personal records. The girls are coming off of a long weekend break and busy week with going back to school, so we proud to see such great attitudes going into meet night,” said Menomonie head swim coach Erin Liljedaul.
Being their first dual meet of the season, there was a lot to learn. Unlike invites, many races at dual meets have a quick turn around and the swimmers have to be prepared to recover from one race and get focused on the next in a short amount of time.
“We felt that, although we lost to Memorial, the girls swam their best and many were again, close, to personal bests or getting personal best, which is definitely a step in the right direction,” said Liljedaul.
Melody Greenwood placed fourth in diving with a personal best score of 187.20.
Kinsey Singerhouse, Molly Smith, Syanna Urriola, and Melody Greenwood took second place in the 200-yard medley relay.
Helayna Brown took second place in the 200 freestyle.
Kinsey Singerhouse placed second, Syanna Urriola placed third, and Molly Smith placed fourth in the 200-yard individual medley. These three all have their different strengths in this race and really work together to push each other to go faster in their weaker strokes. It’s a fun race for the crowd to watch — and as coaches we can not wait to see the time drops from these three this season!
Melody Greenwood took second in the 50 freestyle, swimming a 26.58.
Captain Sara Gjeston placed fourth in the 100 freestyle.
Captain Madison Rood placed second in the 500 freestyle. Shannon Mason also swam this race and shaved about 20 seconds off her previous personal best time.
Kinsey Singerhouse, Regan Smith, Kate Westphal, and Melody Greenwood took first place in the 200 freestyle relay.
Kinsey Singerhouse took second place in the 100 backstroke.
Molly Smith took first and Ashley Lewis took third in the 100 breaststroke.
Emma Rood almost met her personal best in the 100 freestyle (JV).
Dorothy Krumenauer took first place in the 100-yard backstroke (JV).
Evelyn Johns took first place with a new personal best time in the 100 breaststroke (JV), with a time of 1:29.78.
The Menomonie swim team returns to the competitive waters on Sept. 10 at LaCrosse Central.
