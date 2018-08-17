Menomonie high school swim coach Erin Liljedahl and assistant coach Mara Schumacher have been preparing their swimmers for a strong season.
“The team is looking to have a positive team morale, gain endurance in our swims, increase ability to swim more yardage and use preventative measure to care for injuries,” said Liljedahl.
While the Menomonie swim team may have lost some of their best swimmers last year, coach Liljedahl still believes her team to be strong.
“We feel that we are in the tail end of some rebuilding years. Most of our swimmers are very strong and we have the potential to be successful. A lot of our underclassmen will be able to step up and fill the shoes of our previous year’s seniors,” said Liljedahl.
Last year’s state relay swimmers Melody Greenwood, Kate Westphal and Regan Smith return this year. “Greenwood has the potential to advance to state in both swimming and diving. Kate Westphat and Regan Smith have shown potential to advance to the state competition again this year in a relay or individual,” said Liljedahl.
The team also welcomes three foreign exchange students, who are all strong swimmers.
This is Liljedahl’s first year as head swim coach and is excited to have Mara Schumacher on board as her assistant coach. “As a first year head coach in this sport I am very excited about what my assistant Mara Schumacher is doing for the swim team. She has great, thought out workouts planned for the season and really takes the time to customize things to meet each girl’s needs. She sees potential in all swimmers and works hard to instill self confidence in them as well and speed and strength. The team is so lucky to have her,” said Liljedahl.
The Menomonie high school swim team swam their first meet at 10 a.m. this morning.
