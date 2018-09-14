The Menomonie tennis players lost some very close matches to Hudson on Sept. 11. Menomonie’s number two singles Olivia Leipnitz and number one doubles Lexi Hastings and Lindsey Johnson won their matches, setting the score to 5-2 in favor of the Raiders.
The last time that Menomonie faced off against Hudson, Menomonie lost 1-6 so they have made some improvements.
“Jennifer at number one singles appeared to have the match under control and then her opponent woke up and started moving Jen around the court. This was a tough battle for Jennifer. She seemed to be on defense for most of the match,” said Menomonie tennis coach Wendy Hastings.
Hastings and Johnson continued to extend their season win-streak by beating Hudson 6-1 and 7-5. They won their first set easily and were able to get ahead 3-0 in the second set, but they wavered and gave Hudson a 5-4 lead. Luckily, they kicked it back into gear and were able to win 7-5.
“I am proud of these two for staying strong, even when they were being pushed and putting the match away,” said Wendy Hastings.
Leipnitz at number two singles was able to get the second win for Menomonie. Both sets were tough battles. She fell behind in both before catching up and finishing each set at 7-5.
“Olivia is playing very well, hitting the ball well,” said coach Hastings.
McKenna Thomas and Corinne Odell had a close set, but were unable to get the win. They quickly lost 2-6 in the first set before coming back strong and winning the second set 6-4. They lost the final set 2-6.
“I am proud of their effort at their effort in the second set and the last few games of the third set,” said Wendy Hastings.
Menomonie’s other close match was Lauren Flaschenriem. She lost her first match 1-6, but rallied herself for the second match. She lost the second set at 5-7, but she fought hard against Hudson.
“Lots of kids would have folded after losing the first set 1-6. Lauren found a way to get herself into the match,” said Wendy Hastings.
The Menomonie tennis girls will be back on the court Sept. 14 and 15 against DC Everest, Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North, Hudson, Marshfield, Wausau East, Wausau West at Eau Claire Memorial.
