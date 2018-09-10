Menomonie’s tennis team dominated against Eau Claire North on Sept. 4, only giving them one win out of seven matches. Menomonie continued their strong week and defeated Winona in a scrimmage on Sept. 6.
“It was a really great win Tuesday night against Eau Claire North. We played inside at the Menards YMCA Tennis Center,” said Menomonie tennis coach Wendy Hastings.
Number one singles player Jennifer Radle has a great win in both sets, going 6-3 and 6-0.
Number one doubles players Lexi Hastings and Lindsey Johnson had a decisive victory going 6-0 in both sets and continuing their season-long winning streak.
“I am so proud of the effort of this team. It is so great to have Jennifer back at number one. She looked strong and had a great match against a strong player. Number one doubles had an easier time with a less experienced doubles team and are now 18-0 on the season,” said Wendy Hastings.
Number two singles player Olivia Leipnitz also had a big win against Eau Claire North, going 6-1 in both sets.
“Olivia played well and came up with a win and Lauren at number four continues to win. Number two and three doubles also won, playing well on the indoor courts,” said coach Hastings.
The only loss for Tuesday was in the number three singles match where Megan Lewis struggled against a good player and lost 1-6 and 0-6 in her sets.
“This is an amazing team of hard working girls. I know they are exhausted with school starting this week and having played so many matches already this season,” said Wendy Hastings.
Menomonie has a big week ahead of them with home matches on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 against New Richmond and Hudson.
